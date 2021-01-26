Two bodies that were found by Maine State Police Troopers at a residence in New Sharon have been identified, according to spokesperson Katy England.

Maine State Police troopers discovered the bodies after receiving a request to check the well-being of an individual on Hovey Road at around 9:40 a.m. on Monday. After conducting an autopsy on Tuesday, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined it was a domestic violence homicide-suicide.

Police identified the homicide victim as Jessica Dapolito, 42, and the suspect as Robert Dapolito, 55. Both died from gunshot wounds, England said.





The circumstances surrounding the incident continues to be under investigation.