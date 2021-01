The bodies of a man and woman were found at a residence in New Sharon on Monday.

Maine State Police troopers discovered the bodies after receiving a request to check the well-being of an individual on Havey Road at around 9:40 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokesperson Katy England.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted on Tuesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team are processing the scene.