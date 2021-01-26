A rigger at Bath Iron Works was severely injured in an accident at the shipyard Saturday.

Garret Lynn Bailey has undergone several surgeries and other procedures since the accident for injuries that the Local S6 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers described as “some of the most severe” its members have seen.

David Hench, a spokesperson for the shipyard, which is owned by General Dynamics, confirmed a worker was injured there Saturday, but declined to provide details about the accident.





“We are working to provide every assistance to our fellow employee and his family. … Understanding the facts and circumstances that led to this unfortunate accident is critical so we can learn from them and ensure that something like this never happens again,” Hench said Tuesday.

He credited Bailey’s co-workers and Bath’s first responders for taking “decisive action” to provide immediate medical attention to the injured worker.

The Local S6 has launched a gofundme campaign to raise money to support Bailey’s family.