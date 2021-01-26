Starboard Leadership Consulting is excited to announce that we are kicking off the new year with the execution of a carefully crafted succession plan. Mary Budd assumed the role of president, responsible for the day-to-day management and leadership of the 16-year-old consulting practice, and founder Jeff Wahlstrom is now senior counsel.

Partnered with the law firm of Rudman Winchell in Bangor; Starboard consultants have assisted in starting new organizations, structured mergers, supported successful transitions and facilitated strategic planning and capacity-building. Starboard Leadership Consulting exists to help build successful organizations, manage change, and develop strong leaders and cohesive teams and are looking forward to serving the people and communities of Maine for another 16 years.