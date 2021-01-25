Two Maine high school coaches are among 23 nationwide who have been named 2020 National Coaches of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

David Halligan of Falmouth High School has been named the NFHS boys soccer coach of the year, while Mary Beth Bourgoin of Winslow High School has been recognized in field hockey for the 2019-20 academic year.

David Halligan Credit: Contributed photo

The NFHS, which has recognized coaches through an awards program since 1982, honors coaches in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports (by participation numbers) as well as in two other sports — one for boys and one for girls — not included in the top 10 listings.





The NFHS also recognizes a spirit coach as a separate award category.

Halligan was honored for leading Falmouth to its first Class A state championship in boys soccer in 2019. The Falmouth graduate returned to his alma mater in 1987 when it was a Class C sports school and has guided its boys soccer and boys basketball teams to more than 1,000 victories combined.

The retired teacher also has led Falmouth to six state championships in boys basketball and 12 gold balls in boys soccer, the most recent in 2019.

Bourgoin, who like Halligan coaches at her alma mater in Winslow, led the Black Raiders to their second state championship under her tutelage, the 2019 Class B. Winslow also captured the Class C state championship in 2014.

A total of 707 coaches will be recognized this year with state, sectional and national awards.