Drew Gattine, formerly D-Westbrook, has been elected to serve as the Maine Democratic Party Chair, the party announced Sunday. Beverly Uhlenhake, who unsuccessfully ran for a District 8 state senate seat in 2020, has been elected vice chair. Both will start their two-year terms immediately, according to a press release.

Gattine served in the Maine Legislature from 2013-2020, and has not ruled out running again, according to the Portland Press Herald. He served on the Appropriations and Finance and Health and Human Services committees while in office.