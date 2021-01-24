ORONO — University of Maine professor of oceanography Emmanuel Boss, an internationally recognized researcher in ocean biogeochemistry and phytoplankton ecology, has been selected as a Fellow of The Oceanography Society.

Boss was cited for his “contributions to and his leadership in ocean optics and its use in mapping biogeochemical processes in the ocean, for his inspirational teaching, and for his unwavering commitment to service and mentoring of young scientists.”

The society’s Fellows program recognizes individuals who have attained eminence in oceanography through their outstanding contributions to the field of oceanography or its applications during a substantial period of years.





Boss, who joined the UMaine community in 2002, directs the Maine In-situ Sound & Color Lab in the School of Marine Sciences. The laboratory specializes in the interpretation of physical properties of aquatic environments — testing, calibrating and deploying a variety of sensors that measure optical properties. Through his research, he and his team have developed new methods to use acoustical and optical properties — both from remote sensing and in-situ sensors — to quantify and characterize oceanic particulate materials.

In addition to his work in marine sciences and aquaculture in the Gulf of Maine, Boss has participated in numerous research expeditions throughout the oceans of the world, including the Arctic, North Atlantic and North Pacific. He and Lee Karp-Boss, also a professor in the School of Marine Sciences, have been serving as coordinators for the Tara Oceans expedition since 2012; his instrumentation has been on board since 2009.

Boss’ teaching and outreach includes popular courses and workshops in ocean optics that attract students from throughout the world to UMaine’s Darling Marine Center in Walpole.