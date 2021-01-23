The opportunistic Boston University Terriers dealt the University of Maine men’s hockey team’s its third straight loss on Saturday afternoon, a 5-1 decision at Walter Brown Arena.

BU (5-1) won its fifth straight contest after parlaying goals from Dylan Peterson, Jay O’Brien, Robert Mastrosimone and Luke Tuch into a 4-0 lead. The Terriers also received an outstanding, 30-save goaltending performance from freshman Drew Commesso.

UMaine (2-7-1) outshot BU 31-26 and had just as many high-percentage opportunities. But the more talented Terriers, with 13 National Hockey League draft choices compared to UMaine’s two, finished their chances.





“We had more than enough chances to score but the fact is we didn’t and, as a result, we came up big-time short today,” UMaine coach Red Gendron said. “We have to do a better job finishing our chances.”

Gendron said the score wasn’t indicative of the game.

“You have to give credit to their goalie. He played pretty well,” Gendron said. “If we had been able to score on some of those real good opportunities we had, it could have been a different game.”

Peterson scored the only goal in the first period, O’Brien extended the lead on the power play in the second period and Mastrosimone made it 3-0 with 2:38 left in the middle period.

Tuch all but sewed up the win by scoring just 59 seconds into the third period.

UMaine’s Adam Dawe ruined Commesso’s shutout bid with 3:14 left, scoring on the power play, but O’Brien added an empty-net goal for the Terriers.

Freshman right wing Peterson opened the scoring 6:20 into the game. The Terriers established a sustained forecheck and buzzed around the UMaine net before Peterson moved into the right circle and roofed a one-timer as UMaine goalie Victor Ostman tried to scramble across.

David Farrance and Nick Zabaneh picked up assists.

Sophomore center O’Brien, a first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers and a Providence College transfer, scored on the power play at the 5:05 of the second period.

Farrance made a back-hand pass to O’Brien at the top of the right circle and O’Brien blistered a screened slap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle past Ostman.

Later in the period, the Black Bears had three glittering scoring chances but Commesso stood tall. He held the short side to absorb Lynden Breen’s one-timer off a Jakub Sirota feed, smothered Ben Poisson’s 15-footer from the middle of the slot and then got his glove on Eduards Tralmaks’ shot from the low slot.

Moments later, sophomore right wing Mastrosimone scored off a rush down the right wing that started in his own end. He chipped the puck off the boards and got around UMaine defenseman Adrien Bisson.

Mastrosimone, who scored the overtime game-winner on Friday, got inside position on Bisson to corral the puck and put on a burst of speed. That enabled him to dart to the bottom of the right faceoff circle and Ostman with a wrist shot to the far corner.

Freshman left wing Tuch made it 4-0 in the first minute of the third period off a 3-on-1 as he sailed a shot past Ostman from the left circle.

Junior left wing Dawe’s third of the season snapped UMaine’s 0-for-17 drought on the power play as he made a rink-length dash and scored on a wraparound.

UMaine is expected to travel to the University of Massachusetts for a two-game set next weekend. Hockey East will announce the schedule early next week.