CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of audience-free livestreams continues Friday, Jan. 29 with a 7:30 p.m. concert by the Wayne DeLano Duo. The SoundCheck show will be streamed from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

Nationally acclaimed saxophonist, pianist, arranger and composer Wayne DeLano of Rockport has performed with jazz greats Phil Woods, Michael Brecker, Chaka Khan, Freddie Hubbard, James Moody, Bobby Shew and Maynard Fergusson. He is joined in the Duo by David Clarke (guitar and bass) to perform both traditional bebop and modern jazz including music by DeLano and innovative arrangements of favorite jazz tunes.

A veteran of the Air Force Band’s rock and jazz ensembles, David Clarke of Belfast has played with numerous Maine bands over the years. In addition to his work with DeLano, he is a member of Brian Nadeau & The Nite Show Band; and plays with many others including Three Button Deluxe, The Ann Delaney Trio, Bel-Isle, The Novel Jazz Septet, Jump City Jazz with Brian Catell and Jump City Social Club with Anna Roman.





DeLano’s show is sponsored by the Norumbega Inn. Hour-long livestreams continue every Friday night at 7:30 p.m., and are archived on Facebook and the Camden Opera House YouTube Channel thereafter. Next up are local folk artists John and Rachel Nicholas on Feb. 5. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.