PORTLAND — Verrill is pleased to welcome attorney Nicholas Anania to the firm’s Portland office. Anania focuses his practice on a broad range of transactions and corporate work, including mergers and acquisitions, commercial lending, contracts and general business counseling.

Prior to attending law school, Anania, a Portland native, helped manage his family’s small business, which has operated in Greater Portland for over 60 years. Anania also served in the United States Army as an infantry officer.

Anania received his bachelor’s degree from Bates College and earned his law degree from the University of Maine School of Law, magna cum laude, where he also served as research and technical editor of the Maine Law Review and as a teaching assistant in the Legal Writing Department. Anania was also honored with the Faculty Significant Achievement Award. He is a member of the Young Leaders Council of Make-A-Wish Maine.







Verrill’s deep-rooted history dates back to 1862. Today, Verrill is a full-service law firm with more than 130 attorneys and seven offices throughout the Northeast. The firm’s attorneys provide award-winning client service to businesses and individuals across the country and around the globe in a variety of areas and industries, including construction, energy, food and beverage, health care, higher education, manufacturing, technology, and telecommunications, among others. For more information about the firm and its values, visit http://www.verrill-law.com.