Boston University sophomore right wing Robert Mastrosimone scored 1:15 into overtime on Friday to give the Terriers a 3-2 Hockey East victory over the University of Maine at Walter Brown Arena in Boston.

BU improved to 4-1 with its fourth straight win while UMaine fell to 2-6-1. The two teams will play again at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

BU earned two Hockey East points for the win and UMaine picked up one. A regulation win is worth three points.





The victory for BU snapped a four-game winless streak (0-3-1) against the Black Bears.

In the 3-on-3 overtime implemented this season, replacing 5-on-5, BU had the puck for the vast majority of the extra session. The Terriers were rewarded when Domenick Fensore skated from right to left between the faceoff dots in the UMaine zone and dropped the puck to Mastrosimone.

Two Black Bears followed Fensore which gave Mastrosimone a clear channel to the net and he beat UMaine freshman goalie Victor Ostman with a 16-foot wrist shot past his glove for his first goal of the season.

BU goalie Drew Commesso finished with 23 saves while Ostman made 19 stops in a battle of freshman goalies.

UMaine outshot BU 10-5 in each of the first and third periods as the Black Bears used their physicality to neutralize BU’s speed and skill and establish some sustained pressure on the forecheck. BU held a 10-5 edge in the second period and had both shots in OT.

UMaine freshman left wing Brad Morrissey had tied the game 2-2 at the 6:34 mark of the third period, the second time the Bears erased a one-goal deficit.

The line of Jack Quinlivan, Brady Gaudette and Tristan Poissant was able to cycle the puck on the forecheck and Morrissey came off the bench on a line change.

Morrissey camped in the middle of the slot and beat Commesso with a rising one-timer past the goalie’s glove for his second goal of the year. Kabore Dunn and Tristan Poissant assisted on the goal.

BU had taken a 2-1 lead at 3:38 of the second period when sophomore right wing Markus Boguslvasky scored his second goal of the season. He scored on a breakaway off a pass from senior defenseman David Farrance, who opened the scoring 1:41 into the game with his third goal of the year.

Boguslavksy snuck behind the UMaine defense and Farrance threaded a pass through to him. Boguslavsky snapped a 15-foot wrist over Ostman’s glove.

Farrance, a Hobey Baker Award finalist a year ago, went into the game leading the nation in points per game (2.0) with three goals and five assists in four games.

Farrance’s opening goal was set up by Mastrosimone and Luke Tuch. He received the puck in the middle of the high slot and sailed a wrist shot through a maze of players past Ostman.

Junior left wing Adam Dawe had made it 1-1 for the Black Bears at the 17:44 mark of the initial period while the Black Bears were short-handed. It was his second goal of the season and UMaine’s third short-handed tally.

Dawe took a pass from Eduards Tralmaks and skated down the left wing. He stopped and spun around with the puck in the left faceoff circle as he was back to goal looking to make a pass to Tralmaks.

However, Tralmaks was covered, so Dawe wheeled around and wristed the puck through Commesso’s pads.

UMaine went 0-for-5 on the power play and BU went 0-for-6.