Cool critters doing odd things. That’s one of the common themes in our regular trail camera feature, and every time we think we’ve seen it all … we haven’t.

And even the not-so-odd things that wild animals do can be pretty impressive.

That’s the lesson for today, as we share Linda Lechner’s photo. Now, I’m aware that certain kinds of deer are able to fly (especially around Christmas time), but this action took place three full weeks after the holiday, and there’s no sleigh attached to this would-be Rudolph.





“We have a trail camera set on our fence line trying to catch a picture of the mountain lions that regularly visit us here in north central Idaho,” Lechner said. “The single strand of barbed wire is 50 inches above the ground.”

That’s quite a leap, to be sure.

But look at the photo a bit closer. Our flying deer isn’t alone. Maybe the other deer in the photo is named Clarisse. And maybe she just told our leaper that he’s cute.

Hard telling, I guess. But still, what a trail cam photo.

