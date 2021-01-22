An 18-year-old Hampden man has been arrested for allegedly throwing two Molotov cocktails at a Bangor apartment building on Jan. 13.

Sunil Jones is charged with attempted murder and arson, both Class A crimes, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.

Jones is accused of tossing two of the incendiary devices at a 10-unit apartment building on the corner of Park Street and Penobscot Avenue.





A tenant called 911 at about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 13 to report that an object had been thrown at her apartment that caused a fire, Bangor police said the next day.

The fire was extinguished quickly and damage to the building was minor, according to Detective Lt. Brent Beauliu. Police initially believed the address of the building was 208 French St.

Jones is scheduled to appear before a judge at the Penobscot Judicial Center remotely from the Penobscot County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday when bail will be set.