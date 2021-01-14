Bangor police are investigating the cause of a fire Wednesday night outside an apartment building at 208 French St.

A tenant called 911 at about 8:45 p.m. to report that an object had been thrown at her apartment that caused a fire, according to Bangor police.

The fire was extinguished quickly and damage to the building was minor, Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu said Thursday.





Beaulieu asked that anyone who saw what they believed to be suspicious activity around the time of the fire to call Bangor police at 207-947-7384.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.