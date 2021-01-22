HOULTON – Katahdin Trust and its employees have supported hundreds of local organizations through financial contributions, volunteerism and in-kind donations for more than 100 years. Recently, Katahdin Trust and its employees teamed together to donate more than $20,000 to the United Way of Aroostook.

Bank employees pledged nearly $15,000 for the 2021 United Way of Aroostook workplace campaign. “Throughout the last quarter of each year, we conduct our annual employee campaign for the United Way of Aroostook,” shared Krista Putnam, senior vice president, marketing. “We knew that funds were needed now more than ever and encouraged our employees to help out in any way they can.”

Employee donations were combined with additional monetary and in-kind contributions by the Bank, including a corporate match and sponsorship of United Way’s Summer Slide Reading Program and other programs that help create stronger and healthier communities, for a total of more than $20,000.





“Our commitment to the communities we serve is a top priority at Katahdin Trust and we are honored to continue our partnership with many different local non-profit organizations like the United Way of Aroostook,” Putnam added.

“Katahdin’s consistent support has been the backbone of United Way of Aroostook and our ability to support initiatives that have changed so many lives in our community,” said Sarah Ennis, United Way of Aroostook’s executive director. “They truly understand what it means to be committed to helping their community and have backed their commitment over the years with their active support.”