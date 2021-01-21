This winter, for the first time since 1943, there will be no state championship high school basketball games played in Maine.

That makes this the perfect time to reflect on the state’s storied hardwood history. We hope that’s exactly what you’ll do to help select Maine’s Best Boys High School Basketball Team of All Time.

The process begins today as we ask for your nominations. What’s the most formidable team you’ve ever seen? It doesn’t matter the era or the size of the school. If you saw a team play that sticks out in your mind, include it in your list.





Click here to submit your nominations.

We realize this might be a tough request, so you can nominate up to three teams for the contest. When we have a list, we’ll arrange the top nominations in an NCAA-style bracket and hand the process over to you to pick the winner.

Your votes will determine the most formidable boys basketball team ever to play in Maine.

Nominations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.