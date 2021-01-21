The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting organic orchard specialist CJ Walke of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association and College of the Atlantic for an evening webinar: Planning a Backyard Orchard. The webinar will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. Registration is required and there is a suggested donation for joining in on the discussion.

The PCSWCD has worked with Walke since 2014. He has offered our constituents hands-on workshops in fruit tree pruning, organic orchard care, grafting, renovating and much more. Anyone who has been to one of Walke’s workshops knows how knowledgeable he is and how much care and attention he provides to folks wanting to understand more about orcharding in Maine. Walke will discuss selecting varieties, planting and care in the first few years. This webinar will be beneficial for folks planning to start an orchard and those looking to expand or renovate an existing one. There will be ample time at the end of the presentation for questions. Additionally, Walke will be tailoring this presentation to folks living in Piscataquis County and linking information shared to products available through the PCSWCD’s annual Tree & Plant Sale. That way, if a suggestion is made for a product or variety of tree to plant, participants will have a first-hand source to get it.



To register, please visit our website www.piscataquisswcd.org. Registration links can be found there and also on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/www.piscataquisswcd.org. For questions, please reach out to us at info@piscataquisswcd.org or by calling us at 207-564-2321 ext. 3.