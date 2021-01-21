PORTLAND — Azande prayer services are now being held at St. Peter Church, located on 72 Federal Street in Portland, on Sundays from 3-4 p.m. Previously, the gatherings were held in the chapel of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

The prayer services are organized by the Azande Congregation of Maine, which formed to help members of the Greater Portland’s Sudanese community become more engaged with their Catholic faith. Masks and social distancing are required, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the church, and the bathrooms will be available for use.

“It is very important that these rules implemented are followed so that we can not only keep ourselves safe, but others as well,” said Deacon Michael Augustino of the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes. “The Azande community is extremely thankful to the priests and pastoral staff. With our strong faith, we shall overcome these difficult times together.”





For more information, contact the Portland Peninsula and Island Parishes at 207-773-7746.