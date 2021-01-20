A Maine developer once dubbed “Donald Trump with a Maine accent” is among the more than 140 people who received last-minute pardons and clemency from the outgoing president.

The pardon for Michael Liberty, 59, from President Donald Trump was announced early Wednesday morning during the waning hours of his presidency. In issuing the full pardon, Trump noted that Liberty is “the father of 7 children” and his involvement in “numerous philanthropic efforts.”

His pardon was supported by Susan Austin, Matthew E. Sturgis and Anthony Fratianne.





The pardon for Liberty, now of Florida, centered around his conviction for violating federal campaign finance laws during the 2012 presidential election.

READ MORE ABOUT MICHAEL LIBERTY How illegal campaign donations deepened the downfall of a Maine-made mogul

Liberty pleaded guilty in 2016 to illegally contributing $22,500 to Republican Mitt Romney’s primary campaign in violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act. Federal campaign finance laws limit individual contributions during the primary cycle to $2,500.

But over a two-week period in May 2011, Liberty concealed the size of his contribution by splitting it up into nine parts and making them in the names of employees, associates and family.

A federal judge in 2017 sentenced him to four months in prison, with a year of supervised release, and to pay a $100,000 fine. He was released from a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility in Florida in January 2018.

Over the years, Liberty also has made campaign donations to Tim Pawlenty, Bob Dole, George H.W. Bush, Bruce Poliquin, the Maine Republican Party, Olympia Snowe, the Republican National Committee, as well as Democrats George Mitchell, Ethan Strimling, John Baldacci and Joe Brennan.

In the 1990s, Yankee magazine dubbed the developer “Donald Trump with a Maine accent” for his ability to make millions on land deals.

His run-in with federal campaign finance officials isn’t the only legal trouble Liberty has faced in recent years. In 2019, a federal grand jury out of Portland indicted him and an associate, Paul Hess of Braintree, Massachusetts, for allegedly scamming investors out of $50 million to support lavish lifestyles. They have pleaded not guilty.