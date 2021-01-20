BANGOR — St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor, a member of Covenant Health, has named Veronica Marchese as its new vice president of mission integration. Marchese will work closely with the board of directors, senior management team, and clinical staff to ensure that the hospital’s mission is implemented across all its programs and initiatives.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Veronica to St. Joe’s mission integration team,” said Susan Belanger, the senior vice president of mission integration and system ethicist for Covenant Health. “She is a seasoned healthcare professional with over 20 years of leadership experience. Veronica brings a wealth of clinical, hospital, parish, and academic experience to this role. Her background and understanding of ministry will be valuable assets as she integrates the work of mission into our organization and community.”

“Mission is the cornerstone of St. Joseph Healthcare’s identity. It’s deeply rooted in its culture and infuses the lives of its employees, patients, and community with a profound and sacred purpose,” said Marchese. “I look forward to working closely with teams throughout the hospital to ensure mission remains an authentic and essential part of the employee and patient experience. Being a mission focused organization is not only what defines us and sets us apart, but what gives us clarity of purpose and vision.”





Prior to joining Covenant Health, Marchese was entrusted with the leadership for Catholic ministries and specializing in behavioral health, research, and ministry formation as a board-certified staff chaplain at St. John’s Hospitals in Camarillo and Oxnard, California. She also assisted with the efforts of the Department of Vocations for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Additionally, she was an adjunct professor and psychotherapist at St. John’s Catholic Seminary in Camarillo and is currently working towards a doctorate in healthcare mission leadership at Loyola University in Chicago. Marchese holds a Ph.D. in depth psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute in Carpinteria, California; master’s degrees in counseling from National University in La Jolla, California, and theology from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles; and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from San Francisco State University.

St. Joseph Healthcare was founded in 1947 by the Felician Sisters with a mission to support the overall wellness and healing of a patient’s mind, body, and spirit. St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor is its 112-bed acute care community supported by a network of primary care providers and specialists focused on delivering personalized medicine. The hospital offers medical, surgical, orthopedic, and cardiopulmonary care; laboratory services; physical and occupational therapy; a 24-hour emergency department; and a skin and wound healing center. To learn more about St. Joseph’s Healthcare, visit www.stjoeshealing.org.

Covenant Health is an innovative, Catholic regional healthcare system and a leader in values-based, not-for-profit health and elder care. Covenant’s family of organizations includes hospitals, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living, independent senior residences, and adult day care organizations throughout New England and Pennsylvania, including St. Mary’s Health System in Lewiston and St. André Health Care Facility in Biddeford. To learn more, visit www.covenanthealth.net.