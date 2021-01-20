Opioids and Marijuana in the Workplace – Implications for the Home Building Industry, A free online program will be offered at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Maine (HBRAME) is collaborating with the National Association of Home Builders, the Police Assisted Addiction & Recovery Initiative (PAARI) and local opioid expert Chief Robbie Moulton of the Scarborough Police Department in a unique and timely program about the dangers of opioids and marijuana in the workplace.

HBRAME will host this program via Zoom. Pre-registration is required, although admission is free.





There is mounting evidence that the construction workforce is a high-risk industry for various physical and behavioral health conditions. Behavioral health problems, including substance abuse, can harm employee performance and wellbeing in significant ways. Moreover, Maine now provides protections for the use of medical and recreational marijuana. Consequently, the use and misuse of both illicit and prescription drugs are present in the workplace and are affecting a growing number of employers.

This program will discuss the scope of the problem, why these are workplace safety concerns, the challenges that employers and employees may face when navigating issues related to opioid and marijuana use in the workplace, and what NAHB is doing to raise awareness and provide education for employers, employees, trade contractors, and others who may be impacted. You will also learn about an innovative program – Police Assisted Addiction & Recovery Initiative (PAARI), – to provide onsite access to NARCAN, training, and recovery support, as part of ongoing efforts to create recovery-friendly construction sites.

Presenters include:

• David S. Jaffe, Vice President, Legal Advocacy, Office of Legal Affairs for the National Association of Home Builders, Washington, D.C.

• Allie Hunter, Executive Director, Police Assisted Addiction & Recovery Initiative (PAARI), Boston, Massachusetts

• Robert Moulton, Chief of Police, Town of Scarborough, Maine

Register here at

https://homebuildersremodelersmaine.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/ep0wRG4r.

For more information contact Maya Bogh of Great Northern Builders, President of HBRAME at 207-615-0479 or maya@greatnorthernbuilders.info.