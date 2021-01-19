The University of Maine men’s basketball team has paused team activities due to two presumptive positive coronavirus tests, according University of Maine System spokesperson Dan Demerritt.

Members of the team considered to be close contacts are currently in quarantine and contact tracing and additional testing are underway, he said.

The presumptive positive tests were determined through antigen testing for the team’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches and support staff.





Tier 1 personnel are required to take an antigen test five days a week in preparation for competitions by America East, Demerritt said.