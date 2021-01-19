PORTLAND — Gov. Janet Mills has extended the state of civil emergency through Feb. 17.

Nearly every other state in the U.S. also has an ongoing emergency declaration, according to the National Governors Association.

The state of civil emergency allows Maine to deploy all available tools to respond to COVID-19, Mills’ office said.





“Our administration is working around the clock to take the limited and inconsistent supply of vaccine we receive from the federal government and turn it around quickly and efficiently to make sure it gets into the arms of as many Maine people as possible. But as we do this, the pandemic rages on all around us,” Mills said.

Since Dec. 19, Maine has recorded 15,523 new cases of COVID-19, which represents 45 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. Since that date, 298 Maine people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 227 have lost their lives to COVID-19, representing 23 percent of all COVID-related hospitalizations and 44 percent of all COVID-related deaths in Maine since the beginning of the pandemic.