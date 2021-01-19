This story will be updated.

Another five Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported 386 more coronavirus cases.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,721. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 7,929 on Monday.





It’s the third day in a row when Maine saw new daily cases fall below 400, the lowest growth in virus transmission the state has seen in recent weeks. That’s a marked turnaround from the previous week, when new cases soared to a record-high 824 — the first time they ever climbed above 800.

Two Cumberland County residents, two Penobscot County residents and a York County resident have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 519.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 564.7, down from 610.9 a day ago, up from 538.1 a week ago and up from 445.9 a month ago.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday is 2.88 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide is 255.99.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 34,262, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 33,876 on Monday.

Of those, 28,034 have been confirmed positive, while 6,228 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,269 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (3,775), Aroostook (1,044), Cumberland (9,960), Franklin (586), Hancock (689), Kennebec (2,643), Knox (507), Lincoln (396), Oxford (1,608), Penobscot (2,943), Piscataquis (166), Sagadahoc (626), Somerset (970), Waldo (435), Washington (515) and York (7,393) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county-by-county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 24,079,204 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 399,003 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.