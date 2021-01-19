The American Red Cross is looking for Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers. Individuals will need to have the interest and flexibility to be available at a moment’s notice — because home fires, natural disasters, and other emergencies happen day and night, all year long.

Volunteers will receive training to develop skills in disaster response planning and delivery and will work as part of a team with opportunities to advance into leadership roles. It takes a special volunteer to want to show up and help when disaster strikes. Red Cross DAT volunteers are proud of the work they provide for their community.

As a DAT volunteer, you will:





Contact clients (virtually in the COVID-19 environment) promptly to assess their needs and connect them to Red Cross assistance;

Offer comfort, compassionate and support;

Provide immediate client assistance for temporary lodging and other needs;

Distribute relief supplies;

Connect clients to health, mental health and spiritual care; and,

Help clients on the road to recovery, through referrals and advocacy.

To learn more about volunteering visit www.redcross.org/nne or reach out to Volunteer Recruitment Specialist Paula Coyle via email at paula.coyle@redcross.org or call 207-272-7274.

Already know you want to volunteer to work with the Disaster Action Team? There is a virtual training event scheduled for Feb. 8, 10, 15 and 17 from 6-8 p.m. This will be a 20-hour virtual volunteer training program requiring a computer or mobile device and internet access.



To register contact Disaster Program Manager Celeste Stimpson at celeste.stimpson@redcross.org or call 207- 330-0658.