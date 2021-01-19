OGUNQUIT — The board of directors of the Ogunquit Museum of American Art (OMAA) has named a new executive committee, made up of board members who provide oversight and governance of the museum. The committee is:

President: David J. Mallen, Ogunquit

Vice President: Carol Leary, PhD, Ogunquit

Secretary: Allyson M. Cavaretta, York

Treasurer: Alan Shephard, Esq., Kennebunk

“With this new executive committee, we’re well-positioned to steer OMAA through 2021 and beyond,” says OMAA board President David Mallen. “Each member is deeply involved in the community and very committed to the museum’s success. I look forward to working with them.”

Mallen is a partner and founder of The Wilder Companies, a Boston-based commercial real estate and development company. A Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant, Mallen is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the International Council of Shopping Centers, The Urban Land Institute, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Massachusetts Society of CPAs.

Most recently president of Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Mass., Leary oversaw Bay Path’s transition from college to university status. Her extensive volunteerism includes serving as board president and chair of the Marginal Way Preservation Fund and as immediate past chair of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Massachusetts. She also chaired the New Presidents Program under the auspices of the Council of Independent Colleges. Leary is an emerita trustee and former chair of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, former chair of the Board of Tribunes for WGBY/PBS, and has served on the boards of the Beveridge Family Foundation, Inc., and United Bank.

A third-generation business owner in Maine, Cavaretta is founder of Lexington Capital and a principal in her family’s real estate investments. Previously, she owned and operated an award-winning luxury resort in New England. A former candidate for the Maine State Legislature, Cavaretta is known as a leading voice for small business, entrepreneurship, and hospitality in Maine. She has testified before the U.S. Congress and has advised on labor, immigration, and technology policy throughout her career. In addition to serving on OMAA’s board, she is on the board of directors for HospitalityMaine.

Shepard is an attorney with Shepard and Read in Kennebunk, specializing in real estate, divorce, and small business litigation.

Opened in 1953, OMAA was founded by Lost Generation artist Henry Strater. Closely tied to one of the earliest art colonies of the American modernist art movement, OMAA today houses a permanent collection of paintings, sculpture, drawings, prints, and photographs from the late 1800s to the present. The museum showcases American art by mounting seasonal modern and contemporary exhibition programs from May through October. OMAA’s seaside landscape—a three-acre sculpture park containing 18 small gardens—complements its exhibitions and overlooks Narrow Cove and the Atlantic Ocean. The museum is open May 1 through Oct. 31. More information is at www.ogunquitmuseum.org.