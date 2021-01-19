AUGUSTA — The “Hands Around the Capitol” event scheduled for the statehouse in Augusta on Saturday, Jan. 23, has been canceled due to safety concerns.

The event has been held annually for 47 years since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion. Participants rally, march and encircle the statehouse to pray that all will come to realize the value of human life from conception to natural death.

For more information about the Maine Right to Life Committee, which organizes the annual event, visit www.MaineRighttoLife.com or call 207-782-0101.