In this Sept. 18, 2020, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Martin Perez pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston. Credit: Michael Dwyer / AP

BOSTON — A person familiar with the deal says the Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with left-hander Martin Perez on a one-year contract.

The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it could not be announced until Perez completed a physical. The contract would reportedly pay Perez $4.5 million this season, with a $6 million option or $500,000 buyout for 2022.

Perez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he was the only starter in the Red Sox rotation to make all 12 of his scheduled starts. In a nine-year career, he is 56-61 with a 4.71 ERA.

Story by Jimmy Golen.