STEUBEN — WinterSea Theatre Experiment presents their inaugural live-streamed virtual theatre production “THE SWAN” by Elizabeth Egloff from 7:30-9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 30.

“THE SWAN” is directed by Ben Layman, music direction by Phil Kell, choreography by Shiwa Noh and featuring Phil Kell, Greg Mihalik and Lisa Reilich. Sound design/stage management by Axis Fuksman-Kumpa.

“A bewitching bedtime story for grown-ups…a psycho-sexual cauldron wherein fantasy and deprivation merge and combust. Egloff’s language alternates between the unadorned cadences of the workaday world and the lyric fancies of poets, her stage pictures shift from an implacable reality to florid dream states,” NY Newsday.





Tickets are available at https://www.onthestage.com/show/wintersea-theatre-experiment/the-swan-79743. Price range is $5 to $30.



For more information see the WinterSea Theatre Experiment website at http://paintedpepperfarm.me/wintersea-theatre-experiment/.