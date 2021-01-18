As part of its Edible Landscape Project, Bangor Land Trust is privileged to host a monthly Wabanaki Culture Series beginning this month. Wabanaki presenters will share topics of importance within indigenous communities and relating to their ancestral homeland and waters, followed by opportunity for questions and discussion.

Please join us via Zoom from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for the first in this series. Guest speaker Suzanne Greenlaw will present Wabanaki plant gathering in Acadia National Park: Mobilizing Indigenous Knowledge to restore traditional sweet grass harvesting.

Greenlaw is a citizen of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians and a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Maine School of Forest Resources. She is an ethnobotanist focused on mobilizing Indigenous Knowledge and cultural practices to address indigenous cultural resource issues such as reduced access, invasive species planning and loss of traditional food sources.





Greenlaw currently co-leads a project that facilitates the development of plant gathering agreements between the Wabanaki Nations and Acadia National Park. This interdisciplinary work focuses on Wabanaki stewardship approaches and cultural protocols to assert indigenous sovereignty within natural resource management. Her talk will focus on the Indigenous Research Methodology and participatory action research approach to facilitate sweet grass gathering in Acadia National Park. This research aims to provide a template of culturally appropriate engagement between Native American gatherers and National Parks.