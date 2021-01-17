Senior guard Justin Mazzulla poured in a game-high 23 points and the University of Vermont shot 58 percent from the floor on Sunday to beat the University of Maine 88-60 and finish off a sweep of their America East weekend series at Patrick Gym in Burlington, Vermont.

Vermont won Saturday’s game 65-30.

It was Vermont’s 22nd consecutive win over UMaine dating back to a 71-68 Black Bear victory on Jan. 22, 2013.





Vermont (7-3 overall, 7-3 AE) used a 9-0 run in the first half to transform a 31-22 lead into a 40-22 advantage and took a 47-28 lead into the intermission.

Ben Shungu and Mazzulla hit 3-pointers and Mazzulla was then fouled shooting a three and converted all three free throws to build the lead to 18.

Mazzulla, who also grabbed five rebounds, shot 7-for-9 from the floor and sank all seven of his free-throw attempts.

Junior forward Ryan Davis contributed 17 points and five rebounds Isaiah Powell, another junior forward, chipped in with 15 points for the Catamounts.

Shuungo finished with 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Tomas Murphy wound up with nine points and Robin Duncan registered eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and three rebounds.

The Black Bears (2-7, 2-6 AE) were led by a pair of sophomores, guard Precious Okoh and forward Stephane Ingo.

Okoh provided 15 points, four rebounds and two assists and Ingo posted 15 points and four rebounds. Vilgot Larsson chipped in with nine points and three rebounds, LeChaun DuHart posted eight points, four assists and two steals and Auburn freshman Wol Maiwen had eight points, three steals and two assists.

Vermont outrebounded UMaine 36-21 and outscored UMaine 36-16 in the paint.

UMaine shot 35.8 percent from the field.

UMaine is scheduled to host Binghamton on Saturday and Sunday at Memorial Gym in Orono.

