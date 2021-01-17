Chloe Aurard scored with 16 seconds left in overtime Sunday to give No. 4-ranked Northeastern University a 3-2 women’s hockey victory over the University of Maine at Matthews Arena in Boston.

Alina Mueller assisted on the goal as Northeastern improved to 6-1-1 while the Black Bears fell to 4-5. Three of those setbacks were road losses at Northeastern.

The Huskies won the previous meetings 3-0 and 1-0.





Mueller’s first-period goal and Maureen Murphy’s second-period goal staked Northeastern to a 2-0 lead but UMaine tied it on Morgan Sandler’s late second-period goal and Ali Beltz’s early third-period tally.

Mueller had two assists to go with her goal.

Gwyneth Philips made nine saves for NU while Loryn Porter finished with 51 stops for UMaine.