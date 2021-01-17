Some 762,615 pounds of pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets are being recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) product being recalled by Nestlé Prepared Foods “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic,” the FSIS announced Friday in a news release.

The recall was dubbed a Class I, meaning it’s “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”





The affected product was produced between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 of 2020 with a 14-month shelf life and a “BEST BEFORE 2022″ notation.

The 54-ounce carton packages contain 12 sandwiches and are labeled as follows: “Nestlé Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken & Beef Pizza Garlic Buttery Crust.”

The lot codes for the product are: 0318544624, 0319544614 and 0321544614.

Story by Jami Ganz, New York Daily News.