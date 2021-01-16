The University of Vermont outscored the University of Maine 19-2 over the last 7 minutes, 38 seconds of the first half on Saturday, pulling away for a 65-30 America East men’s basketball victory at Patrick Gym in Burlington, Vermont.

The Black Bears (2-7, 2-6 AE) shot only 24 percent (12-for-51) from the floor, including hitting 1 of 15 attempts from the 3-point arc. UMaine also turned the ball over 21 times, which led directly to 28 points for UVM.

Ryan Davis and Stef Smith (5 rebounds) led Vermont (7-3, 7-3 AE) with 15 and 14 points, respectively. The Catamounts connected at 41 percent (24-for-57) from the field and grabbed a 42-35 rebounding edge.





Solomon Iluyomade paced UMaine with seven points and 10 rebounds while Vilgot Larsson posted seven points, three rebounds and three assists. Wol Maiwen of Auburn and Steph Ingo (2 blocks) each snared five rebounds.

LeChaun DuHart’s 3-pointer at the 7:57 mark of the first half got UMaine within two points at 12-10, but Vermont controlled play the remainder of the period to take control.

Smith provided a 3-pointer and a layup 28 seconds apart, then Justin Mazzulla made a layup as the Catamounts pushed the lead to 19-10. Larsson countered with a close-range hoop for the Black Bears, but a 3-pointer by Davis, a Robin Duncan foul shot, two Ben Shungu free throws and Bailey Patella’s dunk fueled the half-ending surge that put Vermont in command.

After DuHart’s jumper at 7:57, UMaine went 1-for-9 shooting and committed six turnovers for the duration of the first half.