The University of Maine women’s basketball team opened the game with an 18-4 scoring run on Saturday afternoon, setting the tone for a 66-48 America East victory over the University at Albany at SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York.

It was the seventh consecutive victory over the Great Danes by the Black Bears, who improved to 9-1 overall, 6-1 in league play.

UMaine and UAlbany (2-5, 1-2 AE) were matched up only two days earlier after the University of Vermont was forced to postpone its weekend series against the Black Bears because of COVID-19 cases at UVM.





The Great Danes were playing for the first time since a Dec. 22 loss at Fordham.

UMaine and UAlbany play again at noon Sunday.

The Black Bears prevailed on Saturday despite a 4-for-17 effort (24 percent) from the 3-point arc. They helped make up for it by attacking the basket and getting to the foul line, where they went 16-for-17 en route to outscoring the hosts by 11 points from the line.

UMaine placed four players in double figures, led by seniors Maeve Carroll (6 rebounds, 2 steals) and Blanca Millan (5 rebounds, 2 assists) with 16 points each. Carroll went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Classmate Dor Saar contributed 15 points, including three 3-pointers, along with five assists, four rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot. Saar is three 3-pointers away from surpassing Cindy Blodgett (219) as the program’s career leader.

The Black Bears came up with 21 UAlbany turnovers and converted them into 25 points while committing only six turnovers themselves.

UMaine, which has won four straight games, shot 41 percent (23-of-56) from the field.

The Black Bears led 18-6 after one quarter and then, after UAlbany trimmed the deficit to nine points, UMaine responded with an 11-0 spurt that included six foul shots en route to a 33-20 halftime lead.

UMaine expanded its advantage to 61-36 three minutes into the fourth quarter.