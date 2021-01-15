BLUE HILL — For the first time in its 43-year history, the Blue Hill Concert Association has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 season of winter chamber music concerts. The well-being of audience members and musicians alike shaped this decision. However, the board is pleased to announce that all four groups originally planned for this winter have been rescheduled, and the community can look ahead to a wonderful season in 2022 featuring Verona Quartet, Trio con Brio, Kenari Quartet and Ariel Quartet.

BHCA is pleased to announce the award of a $5,000 grant from the Auburn-based Onion Foundation. When the decision was made to postpone the season’s concerts, the board simultaneously realized that educational engagement with the schools could still happen if funding could be found. The grant will be used specifically to development and implement a series of special remote and interactive chamber music programs for local schools, with a focus on hiring musicians based in Maine. The goal is to provide something hopeful and meaningful during this challenging time and to provide local students the chance to hear and learn from incredibly talented musicians. The 45-60 minute programs will each offer a distinct and enriching musical experience, as well as creating opportunity and income for professional musicians.

On Jan. 27-28 The Axiom Brass will provide an online master class and clinic for students studying brass instruments. A quintet of tuba, trumpets, trombone and horn, Axiom Brass has performed in Blue Hill twice before, exciting the audiences with their “high level of musicality and technical ability.” In February, the dynamic Akropolis Reed Quintet who performed with BHCA last winter, will provide an online program for the schools.





In the spring of 2021, when warmer temperatures allow, the plan is to offer live outdoor socially-distanced events for schools and the community. A generous gift from Chuck and Belinda Lawrence of Tradewinds Marketplace will also help to underwrite this educational programing, and the support of many donors will allow BHCA to survive through this difficult time.

Until live concerts resume news and updates can be found on the organization’s website: www.bluehillconcertassociation.org.