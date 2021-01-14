The COVID-19 pandemic has again thrown a wrench in the schedule for the University of Maine women’s basketball team.

The first-place Black Bears were scheduled to entertain the University of Vermont for a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday at Memorial Gym in Orono, but the games have been postponed.



Instead, UMaine will board the bus bound for New York, where it will take on the University at Albany for a two-game set on Saturday and Sunday.



The America East Conference on Thursday announced that the UMaine-Vermont series was called off after Vermont was deemed unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.



The Black Bears’ visit to Albany will replace the series originally scheduled to be played there on Feb. 6-7. Both games will tip off at noon.





The women’s basketball team joins the women’s hockey squad in having to adjust its weekend opponent and venue on the fly. Hockey East on Wednesday announced that UMaine’s scheduled series at Vermont had been postponed because of COVID-19 issues at UVM.

The league said it is attempting to schedule at least one game for the Black Bears against Northeastern University in Boston, although details have not been announced.

Information on potential makeup dates for the UMaine women’s basketball series with Vermont will be announced at a later date.