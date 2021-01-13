This story will be updated.



Applying COVID-19 related guidelines for community sports around the state has proven confusing since the outset of the coronavirus in Maine last March — and it continues.

The most recent interpretations, resulting from a Nov. 6 revision of the state’s Community Sports Guidelines, sought to align rules for youth-based sports programs and school programs and change some recommendations into requirements.





It now appears club sports programs are subject to another set of standards, which do not include the green-yellow-red color coding established last August by the Maine Department of Education, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.

Included in the Community Sports Guidelines is the following statement: “Organizers of community sports should suspend competitions and group practices in counties categorized as ‘Yellow.’”

But the Department of Economic and Community Development spokesperson offered a different take Tuesday.

“There seems to be a misconception that the color coding is for sports,” DECD spokesperson Kate Foye told the Press Herald. “It has nothing to do with athletics. We have had back-and-forth about this, if a county is yellow what can you do for sports? The color coding is a tool of the Department of Education and does not apply to community sports.

“What we do say is that if your county is yellow you should suspend group practices and competitions. But you’re not required to do that. … And different places are making different decisions.”

The color-coding system is used to determine by county when it is safe for schools to return to in-person instruction, with green for in-person, yellow for hybrid learning and red for remote learning.

The Maine Principals’ Association also uses the color coding system to guide its interscholastic athletic programs. High schools designated yellow or red are not allowed to hold practices or participate in competitions with other schools.

That guideline is in effect in four southern Maine counties currently labeled yellow — Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford and York.

The revelation that the color coding doesn’t apply to community sports programs came as a surprise to some southern Maine organizers.

“We looked to Maine Amateur Hockey and the state of Maine for direction,” Matt Lambert, president of the Casco Bay Hockey Association, told the Press Herald. “The DECD provided the guidance. I thought we were under the same umbrella [as the high schools], but they notified us and Maine Amateur Hockey that the color-coded system was for school-based athletics.”