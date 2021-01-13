After a long hike through the forest, we all get hungry. You do. I do. And bobcats certainly do.

Now, the rest of us wouldn’t go tromping through the woods with a pretty chubby-looking gray squirrel in our mouths, but who are we to pass judgment on this hungry cat? A kitty’s gotta eat, after all.

John Green sent us this trail camera image, captured two and a half years ago in the southern Maine town of Alfred.





Or, to be more precise, Green’s photo was taken during the summer of 2018 when Mainers were practically overtaken by a horde of rampaging squirrels. Or something like that.

The situation was getting so odd, and so many people were talking about seeing dozens of smooshed squirrels on our roadways, I wrote a story about the ongoing squirrelpocalypse.

“Last year was such a phenomenal seed year for a whole multitude of species, from hardwood mast to softwood trees, maple, cedar, ash, pine cones, cedar cones. All of the abundant food provided a lot for the squirrels,” Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologist Kendall Marden said at the time.

That led to a squirrel population explosion, and (oops) more squirrels running across roads, in front of cars.

It might have also led, I would suggest, to the squirrels getting a bit bigger and slower than they’d been in the past.

And the bobcats, like this one, weren’t complaining a bit.

