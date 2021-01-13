On Wednesday, Jan. 27 Primary Care Development Corporation, in collaboration with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Healthy Acadia, Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Downeast Substance Treatment Network and Washington County Substance Use Response Collaborative, will host “Trauma and Trauma-Informed Care: Applications at Work,” from 8-9:30 a.m.

Healthcare providers, managers, directors, administrators and clinicians and others involved in primary health, behavioral health, and/or dental, program development, management, or sustainability are welcome and encouraged to attend this free webinar. Primary Care Development Corporation Curriculum Developers and Trainers Yael Lipton, MPH, MCHES and Sarahjane Rath, MPH, CHES will explore the fundamentals and applications of trauma-informed care. The webinar will be grounded in the seminal research of Dr. Felitti and Dr. Anda that became the foundation of the trauma-informed care model. Participants will leave with trauma-informed tools and resources to use with patients as well as develop two realistic next steps in implementing trauma-informed care in their settings.

By the end of the webinar participants will be able to:





· Define trauma and trauma-informed care

· Describe the Adverse Childhood Experiences Study (ACES)

· List key elements of trauma-informed care

· Create two realistic next steps to implement trauma-informed care

· Assess potential barriers to implementation of trauma-informed care

Registration is on a first-come-first-served basis. To register, go to https://pcdc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4Ko1OSbxSha6PqcrK2wnwA. For any questions about this webinar please contact Sarahjane Rath at srath@pcdc.org.

This opportunity is made possible through Primary Care Development Corporation, in collaboration with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Downeast Substance Treatment Network, Washington County Substance Use Response Collaborative and Healthy Acadia.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health initiatives, visit www.HealthyAcadia.org.