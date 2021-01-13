DOVER-FOXCROFT — Thompson Free Library will be opening for in-person services on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting on Saturday, Jan. 22. Since reopening their doors to the public in mid-July, the TFL has maintained the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday every week.

Library Director Jon Knepp hopes that the additional Saturday hours will allow working families more access to the benefits of the library. “We’ve been hearing a lot of feedback that weekend or evening hours would really benefit the community and expand the number of people we can reach,” he said. “We really hope the public takes advantage of our weekend hours and also helps us to get the word out about Saturdays.”

Despite expanding hours during the pandemic, the library remains committed to community safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since reopening in June, TFL has implemented guidelines requiring masks and hand sanitizer be used prior to entering the library, as well as limiting the length of patron visits to 30 minutes. The library also has recently purchased HEPA filters to help purify the air in the high-traffic areas and increased the filtering capabilities of the HVAC system.





Opening on Saturday will allow staff to spread out their hours throughout the week, further increasing safety. “It’s all about balance,” Knepp stated, “weighing the needs of our patrons with the health and safety of us all. Luckily, the steps we’ve taken throughout the pandemic, especially those we’ve taken recently, have allowed us to still provide this level of service, even as cases have gone up in the area.”

To explore Thompson Free Library’s catalog of books, magazines and DVDs, visit our website at thompson.lib.me.us, check out our Facebook or Instagram pages, www.facebook.com/thompsonfreelibrary and @tf_library, email us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or go analog and call us at 207-564-3350.