Security is being stepped up at the Maine State House in response to a warning of more violence leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden, the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

The department, which oversees the Maine State Police and the Capitol Police, took action after the FBI alerted local police in all 50 states that armed protests were being planned at every state capital in the United States.

The department said in a statement Monday that it’s taking the FBI warning “extremely seriously.”





The Maine State Police, working with its Maine Information and Analysis Center, said it will remain in contact with its federal partners to maintain “situational awareness about the potential for civil unrest activities.”

“The Capitol Police will continue to adjust protocols appropriately, when and as needed, but, as a matter of longstanding practice, it does not discuss more specific operational details of its work,” the statement said.