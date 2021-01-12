Sen. Angus King joined the growing chorus of lawmakers calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday, saying last Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol showed he was a “danger to the Republic.” King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, joins U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, both Democrats, as members of Maine’s delegation who have called for Trump’s impeachment. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, has declined to weigh in on the president’s removal, citing her potential role as a juror in a Senate trial.

In a Tuesday statement, King said Trump’s speech to protestors ahead of the riots “incited a frenzied crowd” that later went on to invade the Capitol, resulting in several deaths including a police officer. He also pointed to comments the president made Tuesday morning, in which he said he was not responsible for the events.





“It is more clear than ever that President Trump poses a danger to the Republic, and that if he is allowed to remain in office for the next eight days, this intemperate and impulsive person could use his powers in ways that further jeopardize our national security and the safety of the American people,” King said.

Maine’s junior senator was also critical of Republican members of Congress who repeated Trump’s false claims of widespread election fraud, noting the election’s security had been assured by state and federal officials. He rejected calls to avoid impeachment of the basis of unity, saying there needed to be accountability.

“I agree that unifying our country to move forward together must be our highest priority — but I also believe that any effort to build national unity cannot simply paper over assaults on our democratic systems and the lies that made them possible,” King said.

The House is set to vote on a single article of impeachment — accusing Trump of inciting an insurrection — on Wednesday, a week before President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in. The timeline for a trial in the Senate is unclear and it is likely to extend into Biden’s term with Democrats’ holding the goal of disqualifying him from holding federal office in the future.

Last February, King voted in favor of removing Trump from office on two impeachment charges related to his phone call with the Ukrainian president, but the Senate acquitted Trump after his trial.