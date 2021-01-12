When hunters visualize the majestic bucks we hope to find during hunting season, those images likely include rugged deer sporting enormous, gleaming antlers.

But even the biggest white-tailed deer only look that way for a fraction of the year. Find that same buck during the winter months, and he will have shed his antlers altogether. And during the summer, as the antlers grow back, you’ll find a deer with a mossy-looking rack, covered with velvet.

Today’s trail camera photos capture a buck sporting those fuzzy-looking antlers, and by the looks of it, that rack is going to be pretty impressive after it fills out. Dave Rich of Hope sent us the photos, and said he only saw the buck this one time, in July 2020.





A buck in velvet pauses near a trail camera, allowing for a cool close-up photo. Credit: Courtesy of Dave Rich

That’s the kind of photo that would get you out the door during hunting season, though, just on the off chance that you might cross paths with the buck again.

