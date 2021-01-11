The North Atlantic Conference — which includes colleges across three states — has canceled the regular and postseason basketball schedule due to the current state of the pandemic, according to officials.

University of Maine Farmington, Husson University, University of Maine Presque Isle and Thomas College are the Maine schools included in the conference.

“The Council ultimately determined the safest course of action is to allow each school to provide competitive opportunities for student athletes in a way that works best for each campus,” Ray Rice, NAC Presidents’ Council Chair and UMPI president, said.





The first official NAC Swimming and Diving Championship has been postponed until next winter, while the inaugural NAC swimming and diving event will be held virtually for March 13-14.

Previously approved spring sport schedules and championships remain in place while contingency planning is underway in the event adjustments are needed, officials said.