The University of Maine put four players in double figures on Sunday, led by Blanca Millan’s 21 points, and completed a weekend sweep of America East newcomer New Jersey Institute of Technology with a 74-51 women’s basketball triumph at Memorial Gym in Orono on Sunday.

The Black Bears won Saturday’s game 77-60.

Millan, a senior guard, also grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals and two assists for UMaine (8-1 overall, 5-1 AE).





Senior forward Maeve Carroll provided 14 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals for UMaine, while Dor Saar contributed 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Kelly Fogarty posted 12 points on four 3-pointers and Anne Simon added nine points and five rebounds.

Freshman forward Lilly Anderson, making her first start, paced the Highlanders (2-10, 26 AE) with 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Kenna Squier added 13 points.

“I was happy with our performance,” UMaine head coach Amy Vachon said. “We had almost five people in double figures and that is really important for us moving forward.

“We shot over 50 percent for 3-pointers (52.6 percent) and that is very good and there were segments today when I thought we played our best defense of the season,” she said.

UMaine held NJIT scoreless for a span of 9 minutes, 38 seconds covering parts of the second and third quarters.

“We knew they liked to shoot threes so we closed them out long. We also didn’t let them go baseline and we forced them into our help,” Vachon added.

“They really take away the drive,” NJIT coach Mike Lane said. “They play close enough to you to take away the jump shot but they have enough distance where when our kids try to drive, they chest up. They chest up on the baseline really well. They’re really athletic.

UMaine scored the game’s first six points on Millan’s 3-pointer and a conventional three-point play by Carroll and led the entire way.

UMaine led by six points after the first period and expanded it to 34-21 at the half by outscoring NJIT 14-7 in the second period.

The Black Bears scored the first six points of the second half, with Millan scoring the last four after a Carroll basket, and NJIT couldn’t get any closer than 15 the rest of the way.

UMaine forced 22 turnovers and had 19 assists on 25 baskets.

The Black Bears entertain Vermont at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.