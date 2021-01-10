PORTLAND — East End Community School in Portland will go to remote learning this week after five individuals at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the five individuals were from three different households and 80 close contacts will have to quarantine as a result.

The school will be closed Monday through Friday due to the high number of those quarantining.





The school had to pivot to remote learning for a week in December after two individuals tested positive for the coronavirus. At that time, 24 close contacts, including several staff members were asked to quarantine causing several staff shortages.

“While an outbreak designation does not require a school closure, the combination of the high number of close contacts and the number of staff required to quarantine led the district to decide to shift EECS students and staff to remote learning for the coming week,” according to Portland Public Schools communications coordinator Tess Nacelewicz.

The school is anticipating it will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

It is the second time that the school has had to switch to remote learning since the pandemic began.

Meals will be available for students at Portland, Deering and Casco Bay high schools and at Talbot Community School from 1-2 p.m. during the closure.

BDN’s Rosemary Lausier contributed to this report.