PORTLAND, Maine — The East End Community School has switched to remote learning for the rest of the week because too many staffers are quarantining after exposure to the coronavirus.

School officials on Wednesday learned two individuals at the school tested positive for COVID-19 — 24 close contacts of those individuals have been asked to quarantine, including several staff members.

Citing privacy laws, Portland Public Schools does not disclose specific information about individuals who test positive, such as their role or grade level. Officials anticipate the East End School will return to its regular, in-person schedule on Monday.





On Friday, Portland School’s began releasing a weekly roundup of positive case and quarantine numbers for each city school. At that time, the East End School reported one positive case with no close contacts. Officials said there were a total of 21 positive cases at schools throughout the city then, with 68 close contacts quarantining.

Meals for East End School students will be available at Portland, Deering and Casco Bay high schools and at Talbot Community School from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.