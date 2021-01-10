University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Extension will offer a webinar about lighting options for growing indoor plants and seedlings from 6–7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

“Optimizing Plant Growth with Indoor Lighting” for home gardeners will discuss the different properties of light, how plants use it, and how artificial light can improve indoor growing conditions. UNH Extension field specialist Jonathan Ebba will lead the workshop.



Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/winter-gardening-series-optimizing-plant-growth-with-indoor-lighting/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the second in a six-part winter gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through March. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or pamela.hargest@maine.edu.