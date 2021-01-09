New Jersey Institute of Technology put together a 16-4 scoring run in the second half on Saturday, pulling in front for a 63-54 America East men’s basketball victory over the University of Maine at Newark, New Jersey.

Dylan O’Hearn hit four 3-pointers on his way to 22 points and to pace the Highlanders (4-3, 3-2 AE), who are newcomers to the conference.

LeChaun DuHart led UMaine (1-5, 1-4 AE) with 18 points, including five 3-pointers.





The teams play again at 2 p.m. Sunday.

San Antonio Brinson contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists for NJIT, which shot 40 percent from 3-point range (8-for-20) and committed only nine turnovers.

The hosts also went 12-for-23 from the field (44 percent) in the second half to gain the upper hand for good.

Stephane Ingo registered his third straight double-double for UMaine with 15 points and 10 rebounds and also posted three assists, three blocked shots and a steal. Taylor Schildroth of Blue Hill chipped in with nine points and four rebounds.

The Black Bears led 32-29 at halftime on the strength of 43 percent shooting, but the Highlanders got rolling about four minutes into the second half.

UMaine led 35-30 on a layup by Ingo at the 16:10 mark, but O’Hearn countered with a 3-pointer and connected from the paint to tie it for NJIT. Brinson’s layup, a shot from the lane by Kjell De Graaf, a four-point play by Diego Willis (3-pointer and foul shot), then a free throw and a basket by Brinson gave the Highlanders a 50-39 advantage with 9:39 to play.

Ingo’s dunk at the 9:00 mark finally ended a scoreless drought of more than seven minutes for the Black Bears, but they could not make up the deficit.